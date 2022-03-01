‘Euphoria’ stars audition for role of Madonna in upcoming biopic

A number of Hollywood’s most popular actresses have reportedly auditioned for the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic based on the iconic singer.

Both Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira, from the hit HBO Max show Euphoria, auditioned for the role, according to The Ankler. The role is currently a hot commodity as even Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner decided to audition for the part.

Madonna, who’s directing the movie, wanted Florence Pugh for the role initially, but given the high volume of actresses still being auditioned, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

The pop queen also recently met Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox about the role of Debi Mazar. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” she said on Instagram.

Madonna’s reps say that the biopic, set to chronicle the singer’s rise to stardom, would be the female equivalent of the upcoming Elvis movie starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Universal Pictures is developing the movie, according to Entertainment Weekly. It’s co-written by Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for best original screenplay for the 2007 movie Juno, with Oscar-winning Amy Pascal on board as producer.

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me. I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

Madonna said she wants to capture her own story as accurately as possible.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

In a recent Instagram live, Madonna said the movie will demonstrate “my struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman.” As for Madonna’s experience as a director, she has helmed 2008’s comedy-drama, Filth and Wisdom, as well as 2011 released romantic drama, W.E. A release date for the biopic hasn’t been officially revealed yet.