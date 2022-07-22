Evanesco! ‘Harry Potter’ will be vanishing from HBO Max next month

Potterheads will need to find a new place to stream Harry Potter as the iconic franchise is set to leave its longtime home of HBO Max in August.

According to HBO Max’s list of productions leaving the streaming service in August, Harry Potter’s days are numbered as all eight movies will disappear on Aug. 31.

That’s the bad news, but there is a silver lining and that is the movies will have been added to Peacock once again in the wake of their HBO removal. In the past, the Harry Potter movies have been available to stream on NBCUniversal’s streaming service and on July 1, they made their way back.

This move makes a lot more sense now that it is clear HBO Max will be rotating them out, but they aren’t the only blockbusters that HBO is shedding as it moves into September. Comic book fans may be disappointed to hear that Batman Begins is leaving the streaming service on the same day and so is the entire Blade trilogy.

Other movies getting the chop include Cloverfield, the Final Destination series, the Ocean’s trilogy, and more.

On the bright side, there are some big movies joining HBO Max in August including The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug on Aug. 25, the 2014 hit Whiplash, Ex Machina, and plenty of others. You can check out the full list of content coming and going via WarnerMedia here.

While some HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed with this news, perhaps the Harry Potter films being available to stream elsewhere will ease the blow.