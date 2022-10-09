Even DC defenders aren’t entirely sold on the prospect of more than 3 ‘Wonder Woman’ movies

Wonder Woman is one of DCEU’s great success stories, so it may not surprise fans to learn that Warner Bros Pictures has looked to extend the Themiscyran heroes’ spell at movie theaters with more than a trilogy of solo movies.

What’s more surprising, considering the mostly positive reaction to Gal Gadot’s Amazon, is that fans don’t need to be wrapped in the golden lasso of truth to question the merits of the idea.

As far as most of us are aware, Gadot and Patty Jenkins, the director of the previous two Wonder Woman movies, have one more film in their sights, which will be a conclusion to the trilogy. But speaking at the Matera Festival in Italy, Jenkins surprised everyone with talk of staying with the movies.

“I just wrote last week the final scene for Wonder Woman 3,” she told. “and I thought, ‘I’d be interested to see what happens next. They have asked us to think of ways to do more, and it accidentally happens, but you never know.”

They? That would be none other than Warner Bros. Pictures, whose recent ability to communicate their plans for the DCEU and what form it will take hasn’t been great. That said, despite a lukewarm reaction to Wonder Woman 1984, the great success of 2017’s Wonder Woman may still have the studio keen on focusing on one of the franchise’s real successes. DC, after all, scored a coup by putting a female superhero on screen before the MCU.

In a r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, even the most ardent supporters of the DCEU aired their doubts about whether the Amazonian warrior needs to overstay her welcome.

For some, the lingering memories of Wonder Woman 1984 are too much.

One shrewd comment saw potential in the franchise if they leave the period pieces behind and stick to the present day or even a DC-fictional future.

Others quickly switched on to the fact that Jenkin’s answer doesn’t mean movies are the only future for DC’s First Lady of Justice.

The idea of Wonder Woman’s history spinning out of movie theaters is interesting. The CW had even planned a prequel series that would have concentrated on the Amazons, but the first film’s success scuppered that.

Though in the current climate, it’s wishful thinking that HBO Max will commission many DC-original series, you can never rule out a resurgence for the CW’s Arrowverse. Maybe this time, it will be the Amazons at the forefront.