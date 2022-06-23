Even diehard horror fans don’t want a sequel to Netflix’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Earlier this year Netflix attempted to bring Texas Chainsaw Massacre back from the dead. Results were mixed: it ended up at 32% on the Tomatometer with our own reviewer describing it as “an early contender to be named as the worst mainstream film of 2022” and that it’s “the worst entry in the series to date”.

Viewers were left disappointed, with it scoring a rock bottom 26% audience score and much mockery on social media. The flipside is that it was the #1 movie on Netflix on its opening weekend and so, of course, sequel rumors have begun to swirl.

Now even horror fans (no strangers to endless sequels) are hoping Texas Chainsaw Massacre stays dead.

Many are tired of endless franchises with roots in the 1970s and 80s.

People prefer to shit on original horror instead. — Name can't be blank (@kimshootsthings) June 22, 2022

Others simply say “no”:

No please no — TheMadFanBoyBlack (@MadFanBoyBlack) June 22, 2022

there’s enough of the actual films that we didn’t need — ashleigh (@_ashleighbate_) June 22, 2022

One theory is that it’ll tie into the upcoming licensed video game:

To go with that new game coming out probably… trying to cash in on nostalgia and hype — Kate (@imaginatekate) June 23, 2022

This poster is right that the bus scene is excruciatingly bad:

Agreed. I stopped watching when the kids told Leatherface on the bus, if he tried anything they would cancel his ass. I love B horror movie but holy shit… — Raven Raynefall (@RavenRaynefall) June 22, 2022

And yes, Halloween is the best example of how to bring back a classic horror villain and Texas Chainsaw Massacre doesn’t even come close to it:

Yeah, there was one likeable Character who they tried to make the audience hate right away and of course he died. This movie doesn't deserve a sequel at all. We need to start demanding better stuff from these people who make millions and out out this trash — DemandMore (@more_demand) June 23, 2022

We’re holding out a faint hope that the filmmakers will take the criticism of the last movie on board and try to do better with the sequel. There’s no good reason a modern Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie shouldn’t work, but it has to be approached with a lot more style and imagination than we were served earlier this year.

Maybe it’s too much to be outright optimistic, but surely a sequel can’t be any worse… Can it?

More on Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 as we hear it.