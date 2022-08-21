Even members of Congress are disappointed with the demise of ‘Batgirl’

It seems like everyone is upset with Warner Bros. Discovery these days, and that apparently includes the United States government.

After Discovery took charge of WB, the new executives immediately began slashing the budget, ultimately to the tune of some $825 million. Original movies and series have been given the axe, and WBD continues to make headlines after HBO Max announced it would clear a whopping 36 titles from the streaming service. As many feathers as that ruffled, it still doesn’t compare with the backlash the corporate media giant has faced since nixing Batgirl.

Drawing the ire of fans and Hollywood elite alike, WBD chose to cancel Batgirl, essentially tanking a $90 million investment. Although early test screenings were reportedly negative, the world has rallied behind Leslie Grace, who was poised to star as the first Latina superhero to lead a franchise.

Between social media and YouTube, millions of fans have expressed their opinions with the world. Now we can add a member of Congress to the list of WBD condemners. In comments made to The Hollywood Reporter, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, had choice words for Warner Bros. Discovery:

“There’s been no indication with Batgirl that they’ll shop it around, so this incredibly gifted Latina actress and wonderful story get thrown down the drain for a tax write-off.”

There could be legal issues looming, as THR noted that experts are questioning if the studio’s recent moves violate any antitrust laws. What the future holds for WBD and all its holdings remains to be seen.