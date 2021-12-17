Even more box office records fall to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

It feels like just minutes ago that we were reporting on the latest benchmark being set by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is probably because that’s exactly what happened, and will no doubt continue happen throughout the weekend.

The latest batch of records to be obliterated came from Thursday night previews, which saw the web-slinging blockbuster haul in a mind-blowing $50 million. Not only is that the third-highest preview night of all-time behind only Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but it’s Sony’s best-ever by almost $35 million.

Black Widow held the previous pandemic-era Thursday record with $13.2 million, meaning that Spider-Man: No Way Home has almost quadrupled it. Analysts are predicting that the multiversal extravaganza could bring in at least $100 million today alone, which would take it up to that $150 million estimate with 48 hours of screenings still to go.

By our calculations, whether we’re talking before or during the age of COVID-19, Jon Watts’ threequel has positively obliterated at least six major commercial records on three different continents, and it’s only Friday. So far, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s performance has been nothing short of incredible, and it’s well on the way to becoming the biggest motion picture event since 2020 started, something the theatrical industry has been crying out for.