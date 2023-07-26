Every appearance of the Kree in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Now that Secret Invasion has wrapped up its espionage tale involving the alien race the Skrulls, some may wonder: Will we hear more about one of their biggest foes, the Kree, in the future? And for that matter, how many Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise installments have the Kree appeared in so far?

Though the Kree were mentioned in Secret Invasion, they did not make an appearance. However, we do know that the Kree will appear in the upcoming film The Marvels because the promotional material has revealed as much. With that established, let’s break down every Kree appearance in the MCU so far.

Image via Marvel

Here is every Kree appearance in every MCU movie or TV show so far, in order of appearance, whether they be as a central figure or a brief cameo:

Guardians of the Galaxy

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

What If… ?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Ms. Marvel

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvels (forthcoming)

Keep in mind, there are some caveats to this list. For instance, we are only counting appearances of the Kree, in a literal sense. If you counted whenever the Kree were merely mentioned or otherwise cryptically referenced in a movie or TV show — such as through photographs or archival audio — that would also include the likes of Spider-Man: Far From Home, WandaVision, Loki, I Am Groot, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Secret Invasion.