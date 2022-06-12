Everyone hates the exact same thing about ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, and with good reason

Fans have waited four years for Jurassic World Dominion, with audiences spending a combined total of $389 million this weekend to take their seats in the theater, bask in the warm and fuzzy glow of nostalgia that comes with seeing Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum return, all wrapped up in an action-packed blockbuster packed to the rafters with dinosaur chaos.

Well, only some of that turned out to be true, and people aren’t happy about it. Now that the dust has settled on Dominion‘s debut, everyone is asking pretty much the exact same question; why the hell is so much of the story devoted to giant locusts, and who gives a sh*t? Based on the majority of responses, the answers are “we don’t know”, and “nobody”.

Ellie Sattler is reintroduced investigating locust swarms, she goes to Sam Neill for his assistance, they’re nearly killed by the beasties during their BioSyn infiltration, BD Wong’s Henry Wu needs them for his DNA experiments, they almost destroy everything when they take to the skies while being incinerated, and it’s all way to much.

Locusts, locusts, everywhere, and as you can see from the reactions below, many unhappy campers.

Jurassic World: Dominion was bloody awful. Bunch of characters sleepwalking through a dreadful plot about locusts of all things. The original cast were so wasted too.



I don't think I've ever seen a franchise coast on the reputation of its first movie more than this one. — Lew Allen (@lewisallen90) June 12, 2022

Rodney Dangerfield turned down CADDYSHACK 2 because he didn’t understand why so much of the movie was focused around a Ferris wheel.



That’s how I feel about JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION and the locusts. — Séamus Patrick Burke (@S_P_Burke) June 11, 2022

jurassic world dominion was so weirdly boring and wasted SO much potential on good cast



dinosaurs are really just inserted into the scenes like a scene will carry out and then a dinosaur literally just walks in from stage left



also it’s about locusts. not dinosaurs — Connor Rentz (@TheConnorRentz) June 11, 2022

Sooo…Jurassic World Dominion is about a swarm of locusts threatening the world’s crop and food supply instead of the dinosaurs that got unleashed at the end of Fallen Kingdom?



You're a genius, Colin Trevorrow. pic.twitter.com/vRo7Y6kUfy — Toastshake (@Toastshake1) June 12, 2022

Jurassic World Dominion is a movie about … locusts — Kurtis Eichler 🦖 (@ByEichler) June 12, 2022

I can't fucking believe that the world of Jurassic World Dominion has fucking dinosaurs flying around New York skylines and they decided the plot should be about genetically enhanced Locusts — Roundaboot of The Seventh Dawn (@RoundabootEX) June 12, 2022

you mean they saw a movie titled JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION and made it about some damn LOCUSTS — Jose? (@dirtandroses) June 12, 2022

I swear to God I saw more locusts than dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion. Unforgivable. Ridiculous. Worst movie ever. How on earth did Laura Dern agree to be part of this? I hadn't read the reviews, I was so excited to see it… — Eduardo Gózman (@EduardoGozman) June 11, 2022

Jurassic World Dominion was pretty fun.

Just two problems (Slight spoilers): Not enough Dinosaurs and too many Locusts. — Kaban🍬 (@kaban_bang) June 6, 2022

Was it too difficult to turn Jurassic World Dominion into something resembling a dinosaur blockbuster, perhaps? People want Easter Eggs, callbacks, and gigantic scaly lizards turning people into appetizers, but that only makes up a fraction of the butt-numbing run time. No, Colin Trevorrow must have thought to himself, it’s the locusts people really want to see.