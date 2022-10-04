The masses seem to forget that film critics are, in fact, mere mortals such as ourselves, whose only distinction is that they get an arguably more lucrative section on Rotten Tomatoes; it’s not uncommon for a film critic’s opinion to do as an opinion does, and differ from those of their peers.

Perhaps they’re also more skilled in presenting their opinions effectively and constructively, but such a skill is ultimately for naught if the opinion itself is rooted in relative nonsense; a crime that many a critic has been guilty of in the past, and one that the folks of r/movies have decided to have a field day with as they seek out the worst work that critics have ever put out.

One user expressed their disappointment with the AV Club’s review of Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, which they say entirely misses the point of the film’s ridicule of Nazism.

Another responder took a bite out of Gene Siskel, one of the most prominent film critics of all time, for his unfair assessment of the original Predator movie. See? Even the legends weren’t spotless!

One other user went to bat for the artistic anomaly that is M. Night Shyamalan, whose critical success seems to hinge on a spinning dart board with every new release, but this user gets extra points for admitting to enjoying The Happening; even with an airtight belief that it’s approached from the wrong critical angle, that takes guts.

For those of you who approach art in good faith, don’t be discouraged if a critic disagrees with you; if See How They Run can crack a 73 approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, that’s a sure sign that media literacy follows no rules and adheres to no master.