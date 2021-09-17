Everything Coming To Netflix And Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Sept. 17)

It’s almost the weekend and that means you’ll likely be lounging back scouting something new to check out on streaming and fortunately, there is plenty to choose from.

Starting early on Thursday, new additions began arriving on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Paramount, and Apple TV. These are set to continue throughout the weekend with plenty of new Netflix originals, fan-favorites, and classic movies joining the various services.

Some of these highlights include Netflix’s introduction of all the Jaws films earlier today which will be more than enough Shark-based horror to binge through this weekend. If that doesn’t interest you then perhaps you’re after some reality TV to which Peacock has you covered with new episodes of Frogger, American Ninja Warrior Junior, Top Chef Family Style, and more ready to stream.

Here’s everything new in streaming this weekend.

Netflix:

Jaws – Sept. 16

Jaws 2 – Sept. 16

Jaws 3 – Sept. 16

Jaws: The Revenge – Sept. 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Sept. 16

My Heroes Were Cowboys – Sept. 16

Ankahi Kahaniya – Sept. 17

Chicago Party Aunt – Sept. 17

The Father Who Moves Moutnains – Sept. 17

Sex Education: Season 3 – Sept. 17

Squid Game – Sept. 17

The Stronghold – Sept. 19

Disney+

Confessions of a Shopaholic – Sept. 17

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding – Sept. 17

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall – Sept. 17

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile – Sept. 17

Jade Eyed Leopard – Sept. 17

Nona – Sept. 17

HBO Max

Tig n’ Seek: Season 3 – Sept. 16

Apple & Onion: Season 2B – Sept. 17

Cry Macho – Sept. 17

El Cuartito – Sept. 17

Superman & Lois: Season 1 – Sept. 17

The People v. The Klan – Sept. 18

HULU

The Premise – Sept. 16

Stalker – Sept. 16

On Chesil Beach – Sept. 16

Riders of Justice – Sept. 16

Dark Side of Football: Season 1 – Sept. 18

Amazon Prime Video

Everybody’s Taling About Jamie – Sept. 17

The Mad Women’s Ball – Sept. 17

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally – Sept. 17

Do, Re & Mi: Season 1 – Sept. 17

Peacock

Frogger: Season 1, Episode 4 – Sept. 16

American Ninja Warrior Junior: Season 3, Episode 3 – Sept. 16

Top Chef Family Style: Season 1, Episode 3 – Sept. 16

Backyard Blowout: Season 1 – Sept. 16

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: Season 1, Episode 1 – Sept. 16

Paramount+

The Harper House – Sept. 16

Apple TV+