Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney Plus And Other Major Streaming Services This November

November is gearing up to be a massive month for streaming platforms as all-star films and series’ head to services such as Disney Plus and Netflix.

With movies like The Harder They Fall and Red Notice coming to Netflix on November 3rd and November 12th, respectively, to Mayor of Kingstown and Hawkeye on November 14th and November 24th, fans are anxious to tune into the action-packed line-up.

In addition to action and dramas, there are many Christmas and holiday-themed movies headed your way. Elf on the Shelf stories, Elf Pets, and The Claus Family will bring cheer to your living room this holiday season.

Disney Plus will celebrate Disney Plus day on November 12th with several new releases, including Olaf Presents, Home Sweet Home Alone, and a Marvel Studios special for heroes and fans.

So when will your new and returning favorites be hitting streaming platforms next month? Comicbook.com shared information about upcoming releases; let’s take a look.

November 1st

Netflix

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM

HBO Max

The 90 Day Plan, 2020

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

In the House

Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Practical Magic, 1998

The Parent ‘Hood

Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Purge, 1988 (HBO)

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Witness, 2012 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

Hulu

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

Paramount+

Abandon

Addams Family Values

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Bounce

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and The Indians

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

China Moon

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Enter the Ninja

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Friday The 13th Part II

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gone Baby Gone

Hardball

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

In Secret

Modern Girls

Kate & Leopold

Once Upon A Time In The West

Pootie Tang

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sahara

Single White Female

Sleepless In Seattle

Star Trek

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Fly

The General’s Daughter

The Legend of Zorro

The Outside

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Switch

The Uninvited

The Wood

Troll 2

True Grit

November 2

Netflix

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO Max

Single Mother By Choice, 2021

Son of Monarchs, 2020

Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hulu

Prospect (2018)

November 3

Netflix

The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disney+

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109 “Scutwork”

HBO Max

This is Not a War Story, 2021

Hulu

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

Paramount+

Awkward (Seasons 1-5)

Before I Forget (Season 1)

Black Ink Crew (Season 7)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom (Season 8)

The Harder They Fall 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

November 4

Netflix

Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO Max

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere

Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere

Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere

Hulu

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God (2021)

November 5

Netflix

A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Glória — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Yara — NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

HBO Max

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)

Hulu

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

November 6

Netflix

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

HBO MAX

Land, 2021 (HBO)

The Story of Late Night, 2021

November 7

Netflix

Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM

Hulu

Pain & Gain (2013)

November 8

HBO Max

Dawson’s Creek

Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hulu

Emperor (2012)

Paramount+

Emperor

Pain & Gain

November 9

Netflix

Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO Max

Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5

Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

November 10

Netflix

Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Passing — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”

Paramount+

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Film Premiere

Aerial Britain (Season 2)

Air Warriors (Season 8)

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)

Ocean Super Predators

Sacred Sites (Season 2)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

November 11

Netflix

Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Sesame Street, 2021 Library

South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Hulu

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

Paramount+

The Game – Original Series Premiere

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 2 Premiere

November 12

Netflix

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere

Entrelazados – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)

Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere

HBO Max

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale

Watch: Olaf Presents Adorable Trailer And Images From Upcoming Original Shorts 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

November 13

Netflix

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

HBO Max

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Darwin’s Yearbook

Final Space, Season 3

United Shades of America, Season 6

November 14

Netflix

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

HBO Max

Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)

Hulu

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown – Original Series Premiere

Adele One Night Only – Special Premiere

November 15

Netflix

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hulu

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

Boss Baby Family Business 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

November 16

Netflix

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hulu

The Master

November 17

Netflix

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disney+

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Hulu

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Paramount+

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

Love & Listings (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6)

The Loud House (Season 4)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

November 18

Netflix

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM

HBO Max

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere

Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere

Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Hulu

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Mandibles (2021)

Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Premiere

Texas 6 – Season 2 Premiere

November 19

Netflix

Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM

Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

HBO Max

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019

King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Hulu

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Paramount+

Oasis Knebworth 1996 – Premiere

November 20

Netflix

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

November 22

Netflix

Vita & Virginia

Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM

Hulu

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

November 23

Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO Max

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Hulu

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star (2021)

November 24

Netflix

A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Bruised — NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

True Story — NETFLIX SERIES

Disney+

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere

Paramount+

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles – Premiere

November 25

Netflix

F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES

Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 1”

HBO Max

The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3

La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

November 26

Netflix

Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2”

HBO Max

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

Hulu

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)

Pig (2021)

Paramount+

A Loud House Christmas (premiere)

Ernest Saves Christmas 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

November 27

Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 3”

November 28

Netflix

Elves — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

Hulu

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

November 29

Netflix

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO Max

We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Hulu

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

November 30

Netflix

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM

Hulu

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

What are you most looking forward to streaming next month on your favorite platform? Any movies and tv shows you just can’t wait to watch? Let’s talk about it.