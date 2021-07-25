Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

As we say goodbye to July and usher in August, it’ll be a huge week when it comes to what’s new on streaming. All the major platforms are serving up a ton of great fresh content over the next seven days. Whatever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video you’re subscribed to, there’s enough to keep you glued to the couch all week long, including must-see original titles and classic just-licensed content.

For starters, Netflix kicks off the week with The Walking Dead season 10 finally making its streaming debut. A bunch of other latest seasons of popular shows drop throughout the week too, like Wynonna Earp season 4, All American season 3 and The Flash season 7. July 29th delivers both the rom-com Resort to Love (starring Christina Milian) and anime Transformers: War of Cybertron: Kingdom.

Disney Plus has its now-typical bi-weekly hauls – Wednesday brings new episodes of Turner & Hooch and Monsters at Work and the premiere of new animated series Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life, while Friday sees the debut of Dwayne Johnson’s much-anticipated adventure flick Jungle Cruise, co-starring Emily Blunt, on Premier Access, alongside its theatrical run.

HBO Max highlights arriving this week include docuseries finale Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes on July 26th and Batwoman season 2 on the 27th. Meanwhile, recent horror The Resort drops on Hulu on the 29th. Prime adds British period miniseries The Pursuit of Love, featuring Lily James, Andrew Scott and Dominic West, on July 30th. And that’s without even mentioning all the movies that land on Sunday, August 1st.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming from July 26th to August 1st:

July 26

NETFLIX

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

HBO MAX

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Artist (2011)

July 27

NETFLIX

All American: Season 3

The Operative

Mighty Express: Season 4

HBO MAX

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

July 28

NETFLIX

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES

Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)

DISNEY+

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts – All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters At Work – Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

July 29

NETFLIX

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

The Resort (2021)

July 30

NETFLIX

Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY

Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise – Premier Access

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212 “Second Chances”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114 “War Mantle”

HBO MAX

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

The Pursuit of Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 31

NETFLIX

The Vault

August 1

NETLIX

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

HBO MAX

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

HULU

Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina’s House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

PRIME VIDEO

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus ETC this week.