Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, And Prime Video This Weekend
Since it may not be late enough in the year to start watching Christmas movies for some, there is a lot of other non-holiday content that can keep your attention until it’s acceptable to turn on The Santa Clause and A Christmas Story.
With all of the streaming platforms now, there is usually no shortage of movies or series to watch. This weekend is no different, especially if you’re a Disney Plus subscriber; Disney is releasing several short films and feature-length films on its platform this weekend.
Here is everything that’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, And Prime Video this weekend, according to comicbook.com.
Friday, Nov. 12
Netflix
- Legacies (season three – new episodes)
- Red Notice
Disney Plus
- Feast
- Frozen Fever
- Get A Horse!
- Jungle Cruise
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- All-New Short From The Simpsons
- Paperman
- Tangled Ever After
- The Little Matchgirl
- The Ballad Of Nessie
- Tick Tock Tale
- Ciao Alberto
- Entrelazados (season one)
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- Olaf Presents (season one)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (season two – five episodes)
- Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett
HBO Max
- A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
- Back on the Record with Bob Costas (season finale)
Saturday, Nov. 13
Netflix
- Arcane (new episodes)
HBO Max
- Boogie
- Darwin’s Yearbook
- Final Space (season three)
- United Shades of America (season six)
Sunday, Nov. 14
Netflix
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Hulu
- Star Trek Into Darkness
HBO Max
- Kamikaze (series premiere)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season eight finale)
Paramount Plus
- Mayor of Kingstown (series premiere)
- Adele One Night Only (special premiere)