Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, And Prime Video This Weekend

Since it may not be late enough in the year to start watching Christmas movies for some, there is a lot of other non-holiday content that can keep your attention until it’s acceptable to turn on The Santa Clause and A Christmas Story.

With all of the streaming platforms now, there is usually no shortage of movies or series to watch. This weekend is no different, especially if you’re a Disney Plus subscriber; Disney is releasing several short films and feature-length films on its platform this weekend.

Here is everything that’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, And Prime Video this weekend, according to comicbook.com.

Friday, Nov. 12

Netflix

Legacies (season three – new episodes)

Red Notice

Disney Plus

Feast

Frozen Fever

Get A Horse!

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman

Tangled Ever After

The Little Matchgirl

The Ballad Of Nessie

Tick Tock Tale

Ciao Alberto

Entrelazados (season one)

Home Sweet Home Alone

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents (season one)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (season two – five episodes)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett

HBO Max

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Back on the Record with Bob Costas (season finale)

Saturday, Nov. 13

Netflix

Arcane (new episodes)

HBO Max

Boogie

Darwin’s Yearbook

Final Space (season three)

United Shades of America (season six)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Netflix

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Hulu

Star Trek Into Darkness

HBO Max

Kamikaze (series premiere)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season eight finale)

Paramount Plus