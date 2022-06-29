Everything Everywhere All At Once was praised for its storytelling, action, and use of special effects. Not only that, the A24 production succeeded almost entirely on word of mouth and went on to prove a viable theater competition to Marvel films.

Now, months after the film’s theatrical run, Lionsgate Studios uploaded onto its YouTube channel a deleted scene that didn’t make the final cut.

The video, titled “Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022 Movie) – Special Feature ‘Final Fight’- Michelle Yeoh”, shows two other characters that Evelyn Wang had to empathize with in order to get close to her daughter, Joy. The first was her mentor that taught her kung-fu and led to her becoming a famous celebrity. And the other was Debbie the dog mom, who in an alternate life, she has a son who wants to go to a birthday party.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a comedy-drama film produced by A24 studios. It followed the story of Evelyn Wang, who was chosen by the Alphaverse to stop Jobu Tupaki (aka Alpha Joy) before she destroys the multiverse.

The film showcases different multiverses caused by a change of one or two decisions made by someone and was praised by critics, especially by the executive producer of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. The film’s languages are both English and Mandarin and sports a diverse cast including Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently available to be purchased digitally and is scheduled to be released on Blu-ray and 4k UHD on July 5, 2022.