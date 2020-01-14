Sinister Six Movie Reportedly Now In Development At Sony

With Morbius‘ first trailer revealing that Michael Keaton will have a role as Vulture, Spider-Man fans are theorizing that the Sinister Six are about to form on the big-screen. Sony has been trying to launch the supervillain team for years now, with their initial plans to feature them in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise crashing once the decision was made to fold the wall-crawler into the MCU. But now those old plans are being dusted off, with a new Sinister Six movie on the way.

FandomWire is reporting that their sources have informed them Sony is building up to a Sinister Six film, with the evil group also appearing in a future Spider-Man movie to face Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Of course, We Got This Covered already told you this back in the fall. Long before Morbius made the crossover with the MCU official, we reported that the Sinister Six were coming in both Spider-Man 4 and featuring in their own flick.

At the time, we shared that Keaton’s Adrian Toomes would be part of the team, as would Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Scorpion (Michael Mando) and Kraven (potentially to be introduced in Spider-Man 3). This line-up may change over time, of course, but if this one’s still going ahead, then Morbius might just have revealed who the fifth and sixth members of the team are: Jared Leto’s Living Vampire and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

On another note, the same report from FandomWire claims Sony is working on adapting Maximum Carnage for the screen, as well. This is something that’s been discussed before, too, by a few different sources. In fact, it’s believed that Venom 3 will tackle the storyline, with Holland’s Spidey teaming up with Eddie Brock to stop Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson).

Expect this year’s Morbius (coming July 31st) and Venom 2 (October 2nd) to sow the seeds for the Sinister Six. Next summer’s Spider-Man 3 may also do some of the heavy lifting, too. As such, it looks like the web-slinger’s life is about to get even more complicated.