Exclusive: ‘We Have a Ghost’ and ‘Happy Death Day’ director names the horror sequel he’d love to make

Having written five of the Paranormal Activity sequels, as well as helming Happy Death Day and its follow-up while constantly teasing a crossover with his body swap slasher Freaky, filmmaker Christopher Landon knows a thing or two about franchises.

Not only that, but he’s also currently in the process of scripting and shooting a remake of the beloved cult classic creature feature Arachnophobia, so he isn’t above putting a fresh spin on an enduring favorite, either. With that in mind, while speaking to Landon ahead of this week’s release of supernatural Netflix original We Have a Ghost, we couldn’t help but ask what his dream project would be.

Cr. Scott Saltzman/Netflix © 2022

He wouldn’t utter his ultimate ambition for fear of jinxing it, though, but naming his other long-harbored goal might do more harm than good, because you can guarantee a whole host of gorehounds out there will be desperate to will it into existence now they know Landon has it on his mind.

“I don’t want to give the title away because I don’t want to jinx it, because I’m kind of still holding out hope that I might actually get to do it one day, but that would be my dream. My dream job for sure. And also, if it ever came my way, I would in a heartbeat do a sequel to Gremlins, because I’m obsessed with Gremlins.”

With We Have a Ghost premiering on Netflix this coming Friday, and Arachnophobia gearing up to hopefully begin production at some point this year, don’t rule out Landon’s dream of taking on a Gremlins sequel eventually becoming a reality one day, and be sure to check back later in the week for our full deep dive interview with the Blumhouse veteran.