‘Extraction 2’ begins filming in Prague, according to director Sam Hargrave

Extraction was an action-packed film that hit Netflix in 2020 starring Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Randeep Hooda, Sam Hargrave, and David Harbour. Now fans are thrilled about the fact that a sequel is in the works.

The premise for Extraction is as follows:

“An Australian black ops mercenary whose mission is to rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh goes awry when he is double-crossed.”

Extraction 2 has begun filming, and fans will notice it’s an entirely different realm than the previous film.

Hargrave notes that the snow falling all around them “looks pretty great on camera.” By the looks of it, Rake’s next mission will be a bitterly cold but beautiful one. Of course, the setting is gorgeous to those of us who aren’t braving it; we assume Rake might not welcome the weather as much as we do.

Hargrave talked with Collider about the future of Extraction after the upcoming film and had this to say about involvement in the expanding universe.

“So, [as far as] my personal involvement, I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don’t want to be greedy. There’s a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan. Hopefully, we get to do the second one with all the same team and really establish the franchise, if you will. But from there I would love to see, as a fan of cinema, other young directors who, again, can push the level of action.”

You can stream Extraction on Netflix now before Extraction 2 hits the streaming platform some time next year.