Extraction Producer Arrested On Kidnapping And Sexual Assault Charges

David Guillod, a veteran Hollywood producer best known for his involvement with projects such as the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction and the Charlize Theron-starring Atomic Blonde, has been charged with sexual assault as well as kidnapping.

The producer was taken into custody by Santa Barbara County law enforcement, who apprehended him after he was charged with as many as 11 different sex crimes, some of which date back as far as 2012. All in all, the charges come from three different years: 2012, 2014 and 2015. Specifically, the charges include kidnapping and at least three counts of rape of an unconscious person.

Speaking to reporters over at Variety, a spokesperson for Guillod said the producer denies all the charges made against him and, as reported by CinemaBlend, “looks forward to clearing his name.” Currently held on a $3 million bail, he could face 21 years to life imprisonment if convicted of all charges. While Guillod was expected to post bond, it’s currently unknown if he has done so yet.

One of the first accusations against Guillod was made in 2017 by actress Jessica Barth. Best known for co-starring in Seth McFarlane’s potty-mouthed teddy bear movie Ted and its sequel, she maintained Guillod drugged and assaulted her. According to Guillod’s spokesperson, the producer has gathered evidence that contradicts the accusations made against him, and which will help to prove his innocence. As stated in CinemaBlend’s report, these include a supposedly negative DNA test alongside a number of texts, emails and witness statements.

Of course, the apprehension of Extraction‘s David Guillod is only the latest in a series of recent developments on the #MeToo front. In the past week, That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was charged with several counts of rape, and allegations have been made against several other actors and celebrities over the last few days, too, including Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort and singer-songwriter Justin Bieber.