F9 Star Sung Kang Admits Not Knowing How His Character Han Survived

F9 star Sung Kang revealed during a recent interview with Collider that he doesn’t know how his character Han Lue survived that fiery car crash in the third installment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Prior to reprising his role, Kang initially starred in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 while making a cameo appearance in Fast and Furious. In the end credits of the sixth installment, Deckard Shaw, portrayed by Jason Statham, appeared to be the cause behind his supposed death.

While promoting the director’s cut of F9, Kang explained that despite the film’s portrayal of how Han returned to the franchise⏤which involved Mr. Nobody, played by Kurt Russell, doing an unidentified magic trick⏤no other secret was revealed. When asked what the magic trick was, the 49-year-old said, “I have no idea.”

In additional to Kang’s reprisal in the series, the actor disclosed how his relationship with the film’s director Justin Lin played a pivotal part in resurrecting Han. He said, “I think if it was another director I’d never worked with before and I didn’t have the history I have with Justin, those conversations would have been very hard. And it might have never happened, right? Because how do you trust a character that is so beloved to someone that didn’t grow up with it or wasn’t there from the foundation?”

Kang added, “Justin being so precious with the Han character, if anyone was gonna take care of it it was gonna be him, right? I tell people Justin is more like Han than I am in real life. I think he knows the character maybe sometimes better than I do.”

The director’s cut of F9 is out now.