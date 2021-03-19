Face/Off 2 Director Wants Nicolas Cage And John Travolta To Return

Adam Wingard may have made his directorial debut in 2007 and gone on to helm a further eight features, but it’s his tenth effort behind the camera that’s set to drastically increase his standing in Hollywood. Up until now, the filmmaker has largely worked in the realms of low budget horror, but Warner Bros.’ upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong is set to be a game-changer for his career.

The next chapter in the MonsterVerse delivers everything fans are expecting to see and more, with Wingard also implementing a surprising amount of visual style into a tale of giant monsters knocking lumps out of each other, and he’s poised to become a regular fixture on studio shortlists when it comes to finding directors to tackle big budget blockbusters.

Of course, Wingard already has his next project in the works, and he’s aiming very high by crafting a direct sequel to Face/Off, John Woo’s action masterpiece that comfortably ranks as one of the genre’s finest efforts. It’s still in the very early stages of development, but in a new interview the 38 year-old admitted that he’s already eying a return for both Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

“Some people just assume when I say that that it just means it takes place in the world of Face/Off. To me, Face/Off isn’t about a procedure or anything like that. It’s not about the world that the characters exist in. It’s about Sean Archer and it’s about Castor Troy. That’s what this movie is about. It’s the continuation of that story. It’s hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga. They’ve read our outline. Everybody’s on board with it but actually turning in the script’s a different thing so we’ll see how everybody reacts to it. The story is leading us in a very specific direction.”

Rumors were making the rounds not too long ago that Cage and Travolta were in active talks, but with Wingard confirming that Face/Off 2 is still little more than an outline being hammered into shape as a first draft screenplay, cold water appears to have been poured on that particular line of speculation for now.

Of course, the two leads are far from the all-conquering A-listers they were back in the 1990s when the first film was released, and neither has proven to be too choosy over their recent roles, so there’s still a very high likelihood we could be seeing Sean Archer and Castor Troy again.