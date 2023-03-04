Failing to read the room, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ writer thinks ‘it’s fun to have a divisive movie’

As Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania continues plummeting at the box office while the inquiry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s staggeringly steep decline continues, writer Jeff Loveness hasn’t been doing a particularly good job of limiting the damage control.

By all noteworthy measurable metrics, the Quantum Realm caper is both one of the franchise’s worst-performing and lowest-rated installments, an unwanted distinction for a saga that’s 31 features deep. However, the Rick and Morty alum remains adamant that people loved Quantumania, despite evidence to the contrary mounting on a near-daily basis.

Remaining as bullish as ever, Loveness spoke to The Playlist about his contributions to the MCU so far – which have already created plenty of concerns regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – where he didn’t seem too bothered about his work opening a can of worms that’s growing ever more convinced that the MCU is in a state of irreversible decline.

“I’m taking it in stride. It’s fun to have a divisive movie. But I like the movie, and it’s been so lovely to see people who get it, get it and really be down for the ride and laugh at the jokes and digging what Jonathan has been building with the character. So yeah, I’m having a good time with it.”

Not to state the obvious, but it would be a great deal better for Quantumania, Loveness, Phase Five, the Multiverse Saga, and the MCU as a whole were it to have been a widely-praised and unanimously popular movie, as opposed to one that’s got even the hardiest band of supporters worried about the next three and a half years of film and television content.