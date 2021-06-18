The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Wants To Move Past Kissing Captain America

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that Emily VanCamp’s contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe were minimal at best. After being introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the mysterious Agent 13, who defected to the CIA after Hydra were revealed to have infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D., she only made one more brief appearance in the next seven years.

Even though she was only in Civil War for a few minutes at best, and her entire involvement was aiding Steve Rogers’ fugitive faction of Avengers, she still managed to upset a lot of fans. The kiss between Steve and Sharon Carter was pointless and completely unnecessary in the grand scheme of things, and more than a little queasy when you remember that she’s the great niece of Captain America’s one true love.

Luckily, VanCamp was brought back into the fold as part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s ensemble, finally being given something substantial to do in the process. That being said, the Power Broker reveal in the final episode fell a little flat given how obvious it had been for weeks leading up to that, but in a new interview the actress admitted she’s happy just to be moving on from locking lips with the star-spangled superhero.

“For Sharon, it was just so much fun to see her in a different light, and to kind of put the Steve Rogers of it all to bed and sort of move on in this new way, and of course we see that she’s really gone to the dark side, but I enjoyed it so much. It was just great to revisit all of these characters and be a part of this. I’m so glad about that, and I’m so glad like you say, the birth of that scene was really these two guys and their journey. We get to move past that and sort of delve into the characters in a different way, so it was a lot of fun.”

Now that Sharon has been welcomed back into the fold, with a potentially major villainous arc no less, all memories of her awkward kiss with Captain America should be getting banished from the memories of MCU fans everywhere. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set her up for much bigger things to come, but as of yet we’re not sure where the Power Broker will next make her presence felt.