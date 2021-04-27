Sharon Carter Will Reportedly Have A Big Villainous Role In The MCU Moving Forward

No offense intended to Emily VanCamp, but Sharon Carter has hardly been positioned as integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mythology since first being introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014. Even when she returned after a lengthy absence in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, her big reveal as the Power Broker fell flat for most people.

Despite a significant increase in screen time, fans weren’t given many reasons to invest in Sharon’s redemption arc that would see Sam try to get her pardoned for past crimes, while the Power Broker twist was spotted from a mile off. It didn’t really land, either, with Karli Morgenthau dropping the bombshell before she and Batroc met their respective demises shortly afterwards to little fanfare.

Of course, this is the MCU we’re talking about, so Sharon’s story is far from over, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Mandarin would be revealed as Shang-Chi’s father long before it was confirmed – that VanCamp is set to play a vastly increased and important role in Anthony Mackie’s Captain America movie, as well as the larger shared universe in general, with the actress lined up for several projects.

There’ve already been theories making the rounds that Sharon Carter could be a Skrull, which would explain her sudden shift in allegiance and give her a way into Secret Invasion, but at the very least, the Power Broker has gained a position of influence and standing within the highest reaches of the government, which may spell bad news for a lot of the franchise’s major figures once she starts dishing out secrets to the highest bidder, meaning that she could realistically factor into almost any upcoming movie or TV show on the Marvel Studios slate.