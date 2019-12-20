Three Familiar MCU Characters Reportedly Returning In Ant-Man 3

For all of the excitement surrounding Marvel’s SDCC showcase this past summer, many fans were quick to note that one MCU franchise was suspiciously absent from Hall H – Ant-Man.

It was a strange omission, too. While the original and its sequel aren’t exactly heavy hitters for the franchise, Peyton Reed’s movies are still important to the overall narrative, introducing the Quantum Realm and all of its mysteries. Not to mention the fact that Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are perfectly cast as Ant-Man and the Wasp.

So, it came as a relief to MCU diehards then when it was reported last month that we’re definitely getting an Ant-Man 3, with the film expected to crawl into theaters in 2022. And now, with the project beginning to coalesce, We Got This Covered is hearing of three familiar faces who’ll be returning in the threequel.

According to our sources – the same ones who said [SPOILERS] dies in The Rise of Skywalker, and that the Endgame re-release post-credits scene featured the Hulk, both of which turned out to be true – Ant-Man 3 will see the return of Laurence Fishburne’s Bill Foster, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost and Walton Goggins’ Sonny Burch. It’s expected that several other supporting players from the franchise will be back as well, but as of now, those three are the names we’ve been given.

Unfortunately, our sources – who also told us that a Ms. Marvel show was in development before it was officially announced – aren’t sure what role any of the aforementioned characters will play in the plot, but it’s not terribly surprising to hear that they’ll be returning. It is, welcome, though, and with the gears now clearly turning on the movie, we’ll hopefully receive some more substantial updates in the new year.

Until then, though, we can tell you that it’s probably safe to expect some more exploration of the Quantum Realm in the film. After all, Reed told ComicBook.com a while ago that he feels like they’ve only “dipped their toes into it.”

There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.

Indeed it does, Peyton. And as soon as we learn more about what the director and Marvel Studios are cooking up for us with Ant-Man 3, we’ll be sure to let you know.