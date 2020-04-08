Here’s How Kingsman’s Taron Egerton Could Look As The DCEU’s Red Hood

Taron Egerton, star of Kingsman but not The King’s Man (that’s going to get confusing), has been dropped into the Batman universe by Instagram artist @Mizuriofficial. In the piece below, the actor is cast as Red Hood, a comic book character with a complicated backstory.

As Mizuri alludes to, Egerton has already played Robin Hood in a 2018 flop of the same name. I’m assuming that’s where the idea for this poster originated, and if a Red Hood movie ever made it to theaters, one would hope for better prospects than the dud it almost shares a name with.

Am I the only one who thinks of Little Red Riding Hood when hearing the words Red Hood, though? Now, that would be a very different movie. Given how chic it is to recast classic film characters with flipped genders, why not sanction a modern retelling of the Red Riding Hood story, with Egerton in the lead role? At 5ft 7, he certainly fits the part. Any takers? I’ll take that as a no.

Anyways, leave a comment with the fan art you’d like to see me cover next. We could do a poll. They’ve all started blurring into each other, if I’m being honest. I don’t know what it is about coronavirus, but it seems that making fan art has become one of humanity’s favourite pastimes since the pandemic began.

Of all the depictions of a post-apocalyptic world the movie business has given us over the decades, an apocalypse draped in Photoshop mashups of Brie Larson in a tiara has never been shown. That’s the real face of the nuclear abyss.

Right, rant over. At that rate, the Taron Egerton-led Red Hood movie was going to come out before my article ended.