The MCU fandom just can’t agree on which heroes should be part of the New Avengers team. Avengers: Endgame might have concluded the saga of the OG gang, but fans are convinced that a renewed lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will eventually assemble on screen, whether that’s in Phase Four, Phase Five, or even after. What folks aren’t quite so sure on, however, is exactly who should be on the roster.

Heroic Hollywood started the debate on Twitter by sharing a suggested lineup of 10 heroes still actively fighting crime in the MCU who could make up the New Avengers. Specifically, the tweet went with Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), White Vision (Paul Bettany), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Captain America (Anthony Mackie).

Could this be the MCU’s New Avengers? pic.twitter.com/2WGZtrp1bA — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) April 19, 2022

But, going by the heated responses to this roster, it seems most MCU fans wouldn’t be happy with this team. Even if everyone has their own reason for why that is. On the one hand, some think this squad would be way too overpowered.

this team is so overpowered it would need a cosmic life ending event in every avengers film for them to fight and struggle believably and I‘m just tired of random CGI armies… https://t.co/7pL5eFlpNU — lara | warriors lovebot (@ohhelos) April 21, 2022

On the other hand, some think it would be too underpowered.

This group is so weak lmfao. Spiderman is not in it either. I actually liked these Charcters too but I’m sorry https://t.co/0NLQeqWaCF — kody (@otanigoat) April 21, 2022

Others aren’t convinced that Wanda will still be on the Avengers’ side after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After what Wanda’s about to do in MoM? Absolutely not. — Sam (@samshawmedia) April 20, 2022

A lot of people likewise don’t want to see Spidey be a permanent Avenger, especially after where No Way Home left him.

Isn’t the whole point of Spider-Man’s arc for the past quite a few years the fact that he doesn’t need the Avengers? Have you guys been paying any attention at all? — Killer Tacos (@KillerTacos54) April 20, 2022

There are also some heroes that people think have been unfairly left out e.g. Bucky (Sebastian Stan).

And Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is still thundering around, right?

Where's Thor? Considering he's just 1000 years old, for an Asgardian he's just a teenager! There's much more histories to tell about him, especially Old Thor, King Thor, maybe even Rune King Thor!!! https://t.co/0DnYBCKmnN — VICTHORSON (@victhorson) April 21, 2022

Hot take: maybe there shouldn’t be a New Avengers at all and it’d be better to just focus on the Young Avengers.

There shouldn't be a new Avengers, imo. Since the entire premise of the Young Avengers, iirc, is Ironlad building a team of teens to fill in the "lack of Avengers" https://t.co/4a7SxuR0SA — Benito (@Soartanghon) April 21, 2022

As things stand, Marvel has yet to announce another Avengers movie, although rumors abound that they’re working on some kind of Secret Wars project. Still, given how much money it’d be guaranteed to make, you don’t have to be Doctor Strange to foresee that the New Avengers will come together at some point — whoever it is that ends up in their ranks.