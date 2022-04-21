Fan debate over who should be in the MCU’s New Avengers gets heated
The MCU fandom just can’t agree on which heroes should be part of the New Avengers team. Avengers: Endgame might have concluded the saga of the OG gang, but fans are convinced that a renewed lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will eventually assemble on screen, whether that’s in Phase Four, Phase Five, or even after. What folks aren’t quite so sure on, however, is exactly who should be on the roster.
Heroic Hollywood started the debate on Twitter by sharing a suggested lineup of 10 heroes still actively fighting crime in the MCU who could make up the New Avengers. Specifically, the tweet went with Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), White Vision (Paul Bettany), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Captain America (Anthony Mackie).
But, going by the heated responses to this roster, it seems most MCU fans wouldn’t be happy with this team. Even if everyone has their own reason for why that is. On the one hand, some think this squad would be way too overpowered.
On the other hand, some think it would be too underpowered.
Others aren’t convinced that Wanda will still be on the Avengers’ side after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
A lot of people likewise don’t want to see Spidey be a permanent Avenger, especially after where No Way Home left him.
There are also some heroes that people think have been unfairly left out e.g. Bucky (Sebastian Stan).
And Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is still thundering around, right?
Hot take: maybe there shouldn’t be a New Avengers at all and it’d be better to just focus on the Young Avengers.
As things stand, Marvel has yet to announce another Avengers movie, although rumors abound that they’re working on some kind of Secret Wars project. Still, given how much money it’d be guaranteed to make, you don’t have to be Doctor Strange to foresee that the New Avengers will come together at some point — whoever it is that ends up in their ranks.