‘Avengers’ director comments on possible MCU return for ‘Secret Wars’

Until Jon Watts calls action on his Fantastic Four reboot, Joe and Anthony Russo hold the distinction of being the only directors to helm four installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it would be an understatement to say that the siblings left with their heads held high.

Avengers: Endgame was a phenomenal achievement in terms of both logistics and execution, and it reigned for a while as the highest-grossing movie ever made until Avatar regained the crown. The duo have admitted in the past that Secret Wars might be the only project capable of convincing them to return, and multiple rumors have claimed Phase Four is heading in that very direction.

Speaking to ComicBook on the red carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, Joe Russo addressed the possibility of making an MCU comeback for Secret Wars, and he definitely doesn’t sound as though he’s opposed to the idea.

“One of these days. We’ll have to see how all this shakes out. I don’t know what they’re going to do with all these characters. What can I say? Look, we love those guys. You know I can’t say one way or the other, but I’d work with them in a heartbeat. It’s the best working experience of our careers. They’re like family to us and we love them, the material, and the fans.”

The Russos previously revealed that the Scarlett Johansson situation had made them wary of getting back into bed with Disney, but they’re clearly held in very high regard by Marvel Studios. Should Secret Wars turn out to be the franchise’s next major crossover event, then there’s every chance Joe and Anthony could be tasked with taking the reins.