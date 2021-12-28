Fan-made MCU multiversal timeline will make your head hurt

Every time the Marvel Cinematic Universe releases a new project, an official update of the timeline will invariably follow, which gives fans the option to revisit the franchise from start to finish in a multitude of different ways.

Now that the multiverse is in play, though, things are about to get seriously confusing. Loki established that every MCU project up until Phase Four took place in the Sacred Timeline, but animated Disney Plus series What If…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and most likely Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are going to throw plenty of spanners into the works.

In an effort to clear things up, or make them even more convoluted, the enterprising folks over at Reddit have crafted a brand new timeline that incorporates What If…?, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology, Sony’s Venom and sequel Let There Be Carnage, which you can check out below.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Essentially, it’s the MCU version of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia meme that sees Charlie standing in front of his corkboard of conspiracy theories. That doesn’t make the diagram any less impressive, even if studying it too hard will almost certainly result in a migraine.