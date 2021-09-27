Fan-Made No Way Home Trailer Shows Sinister Six Squaring Off Against Spider-Men

The official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has fans speculating wildly about the possibilities the multiverse creates for the film as well as the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but a new fan-made trailer takes the speculation to a new level, showing off multiple spider-men preparing to face off against the Sinister Six.



Fans have speculated for several months at this point that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to the franchise as alternate universe versions of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.



The most recent official trailer for the new film has only further fueled speculation as it confirms Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus and hints at the return of other villains from previous Spider-Man films. Some have interpreted this to mean No Way Home may be the live-action debut for a classic Marvel villain team-up, the Sinister Six.



The new fan-made trailer, which can be viewed below and comes from YouTube user stryder HD is a solid attempt at bringing much of the fan speculation to life before the film debuts later this year. The trailer includes shots of multiple spider-men standing and fighting side by side as well as shots featuring Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Michael Keaton’s Vulture, and other villains teaming up to take on the squad of Peter Parkers together.

While the fan trailer is a great effort, fans will get a chance to see what Marvel really has in store for Spider-Man: No Way Home in just a couple of months when the film opens in theaters on December 17.