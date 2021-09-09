Rumored Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Video Resurfaces After Andrew Garfield Denials

Andrew Garfield has vehemently denied that he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home more than once, and it’s gotten to the stage where the actor admits that he’s f*cked either way, and he’s right; it doesn’t matter how many times he says he’s not part of the movie, nobody’s going to believe him. And if the credits fade to black on the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster and he doesn’t show up, the fans will be furious, even though he already warned them.

It’s an interesting predicament, but you’d imagine Marvel Studios and Sony would have had their bases covered as soon as they settled upon No Way Home‘s multiversal narrative because there was never any other outcome other than audiences getting their hopes up that Garfield and Tobey Maguire would join the rest of the returning faces.

Not long after The Amazing Spider-Man lead’s latest denial, a set video resurfaced online that purportedly shows him between takes on Tom Holland’s third solo outing, and you can check it out below.

Of course, there’s no way to prove this is legit, especially when Garfield has barely aged a day in the decade since he first suited up. Not only that, but Sony moved incredibly quickly to have leaked images said to show the two former Spideys side-by-side behind the scenes taken down, and the fact that the above clip remains online could indicate that it wasn’t taken during production on No Way Home.