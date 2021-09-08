Andrew Garfield Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

As you’re no doubt fully aware, we’re all expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, even though nobody from either of the studios involved in Tom Holland’s third solo outing has promised us anything.

Alfred Molina let the cat out of the bag a long time ago that he’d be reprising his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, which might be why he’s the only one of the many rumored multiversal returnees to actually show face in the trailer. Of course, fans dissected the footage frame-by-frame to discover hints of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, but nothing of Maguire and Garfield.

Sony even reportedly acted fast to have leaked photos removed from the internet that purportedly showed the former Spideys suited up and on set, although they’ve since become online gold dust after the edict was first issued. In a new interview, Garfield was once again forced to address his involvement or lack thereof in No Way Home, and he’s sticking to firm denial.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’. But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f*cked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, that doesn’t mean he isn’t part of the movie, and nobody believes him when he says he’s not in it. However, if the credits on Spider-Man: No Way Home fade to black and he hasn’t swung by alongside Maguire to lend an assist in an epic third act showdown, you can guarantee there’s going to be unbridled online fury.