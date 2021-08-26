Sony Reportedly Removes Andrew Garfield Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked Photo

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped its very first trailer earlier this week the rumor mill has kept spinning as more details are unearthed both from the trailer and the set of the upcoming sequel. One of these rumors was quickly taken down and users claim Sony is responsible.

With all the returning stars from the original two Spider-Man franchises, fans have been convinced that both Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire will make their return in the film also, and a leaked image online seemingly confirmed Garfield’s appearance.

The shot that was allegedly taken from the set of the film appeared to show Garfield donning his iconic Spider-Man suit, however, the image was quickly taken down from the web. According to a discord user JaredEx#2015 who posted to the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers channel that the takedown came after a copyright notice was issued.

If this is the case it would add quite a bit of validity to the leak and fuel to the fire of those who are gunning for Garfield to make his return. Traditionally, if something isn’t real footage of imagery from the set Sony will leave it up, but if reports are to be believed, this wasn’t the case here.

While everyone may be excited about the film and the idea of a live-action Into the Spider-verse we likely won’t have a true confirmation of the potential team up until the film hits theaters. You can check out Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17, 2021.