One of the most talked about moments from the ceaseless litany of them that made up DC FanDome was the trailer for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. It sparked the imaginations of many, and has inspired a trailer for Avengers: Endgame (using some footage from Infinity War, too) constructed in a similar style.

Like the Justice League trailer, this Avengers video is also soundtracked by Leonard Cohen’s popular song “Hallelujah,” reportedly a favorite of Snyder’s late daughter Autumn, to create a similar mood. Its content isn’t just random shots pieced together, either, but was selected to parallel that seen in the DC original.

Such moments include matching shots of apocalyptic devastation; the core of each saga, Superman and Iron Man, each in a position looking rather the worse for wear; shots paralleling Thanos and Darkseid, Iron Man and Batman, Thor and Aquaman, and even Corvus Glaive and DeSaad, and the final shot has the assembled Avengers walking backwards in reference to the time travel that it’s been stated the Flash will use. To cap it off, the aspect ratio has been altered to IMAX proportions to match the DC epic.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even some lyrics reference what’s seen on screen, such as “I didn’t come to fool you” accompanying a shot of notorious trickster Loki, or “I’ll stand before the Lord of Song,” a reference to meeting your maker, playing as Captain America stands alone to face down Thanos and his army.

The video is the creation of Gugga Leunnam, a Portuguese editor who has crafted a number of similar works, many of which see cues and music from comic book movies juxtaposed with various installments of Halo, notably a trailer for Halo 5: Guardians mimicking the energetic vibrancy of Thor: Ragnarok and another overlain with the audio of the trailer for Suicide Squad.

We’ve been waiting a long time for the Snyder Cut of Justice League to come into existence, and until its release next year, we’ll just have to make do with the infinite creativity of people like this to keep us going.