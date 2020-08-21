Watch: Final Teaser Trailer For Zack Snyder’s Justice League

This weekend’s DC FanDome is going to be huge. There are panels on Wonder Woman 1984, The Sandman, The Flash, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam and The Batman. Some of these will reveal casting news, some will feature new footage and some – like The Suicide Squad and The Batman – will likely give us our first full trailers. But my most anticipated panel has got to be for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Years of campaigning finally bore fruit in May when HBO Max and Warner Bros. announced that they were giving Zack Snyder $30 million to finish the fabled Snyder Cut. Fans rejoiced, having been vindicated after years of ‘sensible’ industry insiders insisting that it either never existed or that there was no chance of it ever being completed. And tomorrow, at DC FanDome, we’re going to get our first proper look at the Snyder Cut via a full-length trailer.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. seem confident about what’s going to be revealed and have been releasing short teasers this week to stoke the hype fires. Now, what’s most likely the final teaser has landed and shows us Bruce Wayne’s business card, followed by moody shots of Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash which look a world away from the butchered Joss Whedon version.

Batfleck Prepares To Face Darkseid On Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Beyond the trailer, I’m also hoping for a bit of clarity on some details. For example, we still don’t know whether this cut will end up as a four-hour movie or divided into a miniseries, so it’d be nice to clear that up. Similarly, while HBO Max has said it’ll land in early-mid 2021, it’d be useful to have an exact date to look forward to.

And with Justice League rapidly becoming a very big deal and Ben Affleck confirmed to return as Batman in The Flash, could it really be outside the realms of possibility that we could see the 5-film Snyder project completed? Time will tell.

The Justice League Snyder Cut trailer will premiere on August 22nd at 2:30 pm PDT/5:30 pm EDT/10:30 pm BST. To watch it, you need only make a free account on dcfandome.com.