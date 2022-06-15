Fans already predicting an Oscar nomination for Emma Thompson in ‘Matilda’

Netflix has just released the first trailer for its upcoming new take on Matilda, based on the hit stage musical, based on the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl. Interestingly, the teaser plays down the whole ‘all-singing, all-dancing’ angle slightly, which might not appeal to everyone, and instead rams home the part of the movie that has universal appeal: Emma Thompson. The Cruella star is set to feature as Matilda’s wicked elementary school principal, Miss Trunchball.

But you wouldn’t know it was Thompson if Netflix hadn’t pointed it out to us. The Harry Potter actress has been rendered unrecognizable-by-makeover to play the iconic villain, complete with severe hairstyle, facial prosthetics, and a lot of body-padding. Thompson looks to be having a blast letting loose her evil side, though, going by the brief glimpses we get of her in this trailer.

In fact, the promise of seeing Thompson terrorizing kids by swinging them by their pigtails and whatnot seems to be the main draw of the movie for most people.

OMGG EMMA THOMPSON AS MISS TRUNCHBULL 😭 https://t.co/bqQqFV7zuJ — 🍅 (@mathahuan) June 15, 2022

She’s going to kill it, no doubt.

This looks amazing wtf, Emma Thompson looks SO GOOD as Trunchbull https://t.co/QdBd5yv1xR — George Sheard (@gbsheard) June 15, 2022

Say no more, Netflix, people are already hooked.

oohhh you got me at emma thompson! https://t.co/6NcX2rDk92 — `gia (@jekyllchen) June 15, 2022

In fact, the campaign is already aiming to get Thompson the Oscar for her incredible transformation. She previously won both supporting actress and best screenplay for 1995’s Sense & Sensibility (the only time anyone’s ever won both).

Emma Thompson coming for her first Oscar nomination in 27 years! https://t.co/h4T3zxgy6Z — Brian Rowe 🏳️‍🌈🍿🎃 (@mrbrianrowe) June 15, 2022

Although, to be honest, maybe it’s Matilda’s make-up team that deserve the Academy Award most of all.

Are we sure that’s actually her?

THAT is #EmmaThompson ?

I cannot see ONE attribute that would make me guess that was her!!!! Wow that is some MAKEUP 😱!!! — [email protected]🇨🇦🇳🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PJM143) June 15, 2022

That can be Emma. And it do be Emma.

That can’t be Emma 😳 — Dani (@danifrankness) June 15, 2022

Elsewhere, Matilda stars newcomer Alisha Weir stars in the lead role as the telekinetic heroine, with Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die) as her benevolent teacher, Miss Honey, and Stephen Graham (Venom: Let There Be Carnage) and Andrea Riseborough (Possessor) as Matilda’s neglectful parents, Harry and Zinnia Wormwood. Matthew Warchus, who previously helmed the stage show, directs. Tim Michin provides the music.

Have a ball with Matilda when it premieres on Netflix this December.