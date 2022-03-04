The Batman is earning positive reviews from critics, but is it on par with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, a film that has ranked for the last decade as one of the greatest comic book movies of all time?

We all knew that this debate was coming. Whenever a great superhero pic comes out, people immediately — and almost unconsciously — set it against Nolan’s Dark Knight saga, as if the Christian Bale-led film trilogy is the sole gold standard when it comes to comic book adaptations.

Still, you’d think that after getting so many things right, even putting a completely unique spin on the story of the Caped Crusader, The Batman would get the opportunity to stand on its own two feet.

Alas, whether we like it or not, Bruce Wayne is still cast under the gaze of Mount Nolan, so a lot of folks have already taken to Twitter to compare the two films, even ranking Batman in live-action after watching the Matt Reeves flick.

Let the subjective rankings and re-arrangements begin!

The Batman vs The Dark Knight debate is starting I can't breathe please no not this pic.twitter.com/1kScYkhiHH — Ade (@kirstendunstmj) March 3, 2022

1. The dark knight

2. The Batman

3. Batman VS Superman — Tim (@Tim__cc) March 3, 2022

The Dark Knight vs The Batman. Go. — Adriaan🇺🇦 (@LeoPorton) March 3, 2022

So my rankings of the live action Batman films would go:

1. The Dark Knight

2. Batman Begins

3. The Batman

4. Batman Forever

5. The Dark Knight Rises

6. Batman (1989)

7. Batman & Robin

9. Batman (1966)

10. Batman Returns

11. Batman vs. Superman — More Obnoxious. More Overbearing. You'll Love Me (@JarvisUnchained) March 3, 2022

9/ One of the inevitable Batman nerd arguments is: how does this stack up to the Nolan, Burton, and Snyder films? @yancyscot and I debated it for a while after watching this 3 hour #TheBatman tour de force. It’s not a question of this vs Dark Knight, but this vs Batman Begins. pic.twitter.com/96Xw4mm43Y — Ryan A Boyles (@theRab) March 3, 2022

Minha lista atual dos melhores filmes do Batman:



1° The Batman (2022)

2° The Dark Knight (2008)

3° Batman (1989)

4° Batman Returns (1992)

5° Batman Begins (2005)

6° Batman vs Superman (2016)

7° The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

8° Batman & Robin (1997)

9° Batman Forever (1995) — Halos.Réjisu ❄ (@Rejisu14) March 3, 2022

The definitive, objective ranking:



The Dark Knight

Batman Begins

The Batman (its actually pretty good!)

Batman (1989)

Lego Batman

All other Batman Movies

Batman Vs Superman 🤢

Justice League 🤮 — Michael (@smeghead25) March 2, 2022

The Dark Knight doesn’t even feel like a “superhero movie”. It feels like a grounded, crime thriller pitting two broken men against one another. — RG3 (@rascalgas) March 3, 2022

For what it’s worth, it seems Matt Reeves has managed to come pretty close to breaking The Dark Knight spell and even succeeded by some accounts. That ultimately depends on who you’re asking, but if you think this debate is just getting old at this point, I can’t help but wholeheartedly agree, in spite of my unreserved love for Nolan’s film.

The Batman is premiering tomorrow in theaters across the United States.