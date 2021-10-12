Fans Are Debating A Connection Between The Eternals And Peter Quill

With Marvel’s The Eternals set to hit theaters next month, some may wonder what the wider implications are of its cosmic-centric story when contextualized with other aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, the creators of the film are now confirming one aspect of the story that stays true to its comic source materials: the Eternals were created by the Celestials, who are essentially gods.

None other than Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), is actually a half-celestial himself, being the son of Ego. With this connection to the larger Eternals lore, fans are now wondering whether those immortal beings are aware of Quill’s status as a demi-god.

As you can see, the reactions run the gamut.

And one use is questioning if Ego will even be acknowledged as a Celestial by the Eternals, after all, or if he somehow lost his status.

This user is questioning whether it’s even consequential that Quill is Ego’s kid, and it’s a fair point.

The upcoming third film of Phase 4 of the MCU is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and features an ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The film is reported to have a longer running time than even 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, clocking in at a whopping 2 hours and 36 minutes. That’s probably appropriate for the sheer scope of the movie, as it centers around no less than 10 main characters and spans across 7,000 years.

We’ll have to see how the comic superhero epic all comes together when The Eternals reaches theaters on November 5th, 2021.