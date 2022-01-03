As much as some people will refuse to face up to the fact, 2012 was in fact ten whole years ago. Looking back, it turned out to be a stellar year for superhero cinema, with a quintet of wildly different projects showcasing all the genre had to offer.

Josh Trank’s Chronicle took a found footage approach to deliver a strikingly accomplished and hugely entertaining first-time feature, while Pete Travis’ Dredd became an instant cult classic that still has fans clamoring for a sequel. Of course, there was also Joss Whedon’s The Avengers, which topped off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase One in spectacular style.

However, Twitter isn’t concerned with those three. Instead, the debate is focusing on whether Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises or Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man can be looked back on more favorably, and you can see some of the reactions below.

TDKR obviously. TASM films are the most forgettable marvel films. Sony completely wasted Garfield and Emma Stone — U97007 (@u97007) January 3, 2022

Now that Andrew redeemed himself in no way home I would say the amazing Spider-Man — Leathalbagpipe (@josh46554580) January 3, 2022

TASM by a lot. For me TDKR has gotten worse as time has gone on. It’s not bad or anything, but it’s not very good either. — Jordan| Evil Dead era (@SithMorrison) January 3, 2022

Rises. The political side is even more relevant today than it was back then. — Shauner (@Shauner111) January 3, 2022

Anne Hathaway Reunites With An Old Friend From The Dark Knight Rises 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Why people are disrespecting tdkr like this. I would love someone to explain me what is bad in that movie — 🐐 (@zaric25) January 3, 2022

I'm more of a DC fan. But I do love my marvel and spider-man! But when I first saw the the tasm, I loved Andrew as Peter. I thought he was the best. I even got both tasm dvd's when they first came out ! I thought he was the best. — ᎪΩ𝙶𝚒𝙺 (@Cosmos_Geek) January 3, 2022

Marvel's The Amazing Spider-man because on what's happening around the globe, it is really very fits into the fictional universe to the real world life events. I'm more Spider-man superfan than Batman fan — klloyd plata (@PlataKlloyd) January 3, 2022

Well I think TASM. Not saying it’s a better film but I think it’s definitely aged better. Don’t think people were ready for a dark spider-man film at the time and hadn’t let go of tobey Maguire version. Rewatching you notice how misunderstood it was. Think people finally see now — ISSUEtwosix (@ISSUEtwosix) January 3, 2022

The Dark Knight Rises left a lot of fans disappointed, but still won rave reviews from critics and made over a billion dollars at the box office, even if the consensus is that Andrew Garfield was a much better Spider-Man than the movies he appeared in.

Now that the latter has made his triumphant return to the screen, he’s likely to get the edge from social media supporters, seeing as his Peter Parker is fresher in the memory than the overlong, overstuffed conclusion to Nolan’s seminal trilogy.