Fans are debating if ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ or ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ has aged better
As much as some people will refuse to face up to the fact, 2012 was in fact ten whole years ago. Looking back, it turned out to be a stellar year for superhero cinema, with a quintet of wildly different projects showcasing all the genre had to offer.
Josh Trank’s Chronicle took a found footage approach to deliver a strikingly accomplished and hugely entertaining first-time feature, while Pete Travis’ Dredd became an instant cult classic that still has fans clamoring for a sequel. Of course, there was also Joss Whedon’s The Avengers, which topped off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase One in spectacular style.
However, Twitter isn’t concerned with those three. Instead, the debate is focusing on whether Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises or Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man can be looked back on more favorably, and you can see some of the reactions below.
The Dark Knight Rises left a lot of fans disappointed, but still won rave reviews from critics and made over a billion dollars at the box office, even if the consensus is that Andrew Garfield was a much better Spider-Man than the movies he appeared in.
Now that the latter has made his triumphant return to the screen, he’s likely to get the edge from social media supporters, seeing as his Peter Parker is fresher in the memory than the overlong, overstuffed conclusion to Nolan’s seminal trilogy.