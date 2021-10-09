Dredd Star Says She Still Wants That Sequel To Happen

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Dredd, which will probably coincide with another sustained online campaign to try and make that sequel happen, even if it’s never really been anything more than a pipe dream.

Karl Urban gets asked about it everywhere he goes, and he’s spent that entire time reiterating over and over again that he’d love to throw on the helmet again if he were to get the opportunity, but nobody’s stepped in to make it happen. He even offered to cameo in the in-development Mega City One TV show, but that project also appears to have hit the skids.

In a new interview with Collider, Olivia Thirlby admitted that she’s still more than game for a return a decade down the line, praising writer and rumored shadow director Alex Garland for his contributions for good measure.

“First of all, let me just say, I was always the number one advocate of getting a sequel for Dredd. I love that movie and I love that character. If there is still talk of there being a sequel 10 years later, I am all for it. I just also have to take a second and shout out Alex Garland because the Anderson that he wrote was so thoughtful and sensitive and nuanced and empowered and powerful, not because she was trying to be Dredd or be like a man, but because she was exactly herself and that journey of her finding herself and her true strength is what I love so much about that movie and what I felt like, as an actor, it was so meaty to lean into that role.”

If Dredd hadn’t bombed at the box office, we’d have had a whole multi-film franchise by now, but it wasn’t to be. The movie became an instant cult classic and shifted a lot of units on home video, the leading man has been desperate to return ever since and funding a second installment wouldn’t break the bank were a studio or streaming service to take the plunge, yet it hasn’t come close to being a reality.