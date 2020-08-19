Karl Urban Says He’d Take Any Opportunity To Play Judge Dredd Again

A lot of actors eventually get fed up being asked the same questions about the same character over and over again, with Harrison Ford’s complete lack of interest in Star Wars now the stuff of legend, while Joaquin Phoenix quickly got sick of talking about Joker during the movie’s awards season campaign.

However, despite being asked about it in virtually every interview that he does, Karl Urban is more than happy to keep reminding people that he wants to play Judge Dredd again. Even though it’s been eight years since Pete Travis’ Dredd initially bombed at the box office after failing to even earn back the $45 million budget in theaters, both fans and the leading man himself have never given up hope.

The dystopian action movie quickly cemented a reputation as a cult classic and sold well over 700,000 units in just the first month it was available to buy on DVD and Blu-Ray. As such, talk rears its head every now and then about a proposed sequel, but even with Urban refusing to let the topic stray too far from the conversation, there’s been a frustrating lack of momentum.

The Mega-City One TV show is still in the works, of course, and CEO of rights-holders Rebellion Jason Kingsley recently admitted that he’d love to have both Urban and Sylvester Stallone return to the long-gestating series in some fashion. Urban has clearly caught wind of these comments, too, and once again reaffirmed that he’d take any opportunity that allowed him to suit up as Judge Dredd again.

“Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories. There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe. I think that Jason and his team, I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands. And if I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there, because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that’d be fantastic and for whatever reason, and there are many, if it doesn’t happen, then I wish them the best, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”

Mega-City One has remained mired in development hell for years, and if they finally get the green light to shoot the scripts, then it looks like a win-win situation for everyone. Not only would Urban get his wish to reprise the role of Judge Dredd, but his return would generate huge buzz online and having a recognizable star in the lead would instantly make the project an easier sell to networks and streaming services.