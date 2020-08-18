Karl Urban Wants To Play The Boys’ Billy Butcher And Judge Dredd At The Same Time

Karl Urban is hardly a stranger to appearing in franchises, having caught his big break as The Lord of the Rings‘ Eomer and gone on to star in sequels The Chronicles of Riddick and The Bourne Supremacy, played a major role in the rebooted Star Trek as Henry ‘Bones’ McCoy, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor: Ragnarok‘s Skurge and even suited up as a Stormtrooper for a top-secret cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

However, despite playing a prominent part in some of the biggest and best-known franchises in the business, the most acclaimed performance of his entire career that seemed destined to launch a multi-film series ended up bombing at the box office. Dredd is one of the 21st Century’s most notable cult classics, and even though it sank without a trace in theaters when it was released in 2012, it went on to become a huge hit on home video and fans still haven’t given up hope of a sequel almost a decade later.

Urban hasn’t been shy in admitting that he’d jump at the chance to play Judge Dredd again, and has frequently been linked to the Mega-City One show that’s been in the works for years. The 48 year-old already has another violent and R-rated comic book adaptation under his belt as the leading man of Amazon’s The Boys, of course, but in a recent interview, he revealed that his ideal scenario would see him playing both Dredd and Billy Butcher at the same time.

“Yeah, I certainly hope so, that would be, that’d be rad, wouldn’t it? I would ideally love to get into those boots again you know, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Urban’s dedication to the idea of playing Judge Dredd again is admirable, even if it grows more and more unlikely with each passing year. Then again, we weren’t exactly expecting Michael Keaton to return as Batman nearly three decades down the line, so the idea of him donning the helmet once more in either a movie or TV show can’t be ruled out just yet.