Michael Keaton Returning As Batman In The Flash

The Flash movie has changed directors and creative direction so many times over the years that it’s hard to keep track of what’s going on with it, but it’s widely believed that now that It‘s Andy Muschietti has the reigns, Warner Bros. has returned to their plan to adapt Flashpoint. Sure enough, it was recently reported that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is circling the role of Flashpoint Batman – Thomas Wayne from another reality – in the production. But that’s not all, as it seems we may be seeing more than one Caped Crusader here.

And that’s because The Wrap is reporting today that none other than Michael Keaton will be returning to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, which he last played in 1992’s Batman Returns. This will presumably be made possible as Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will visit various Earths and timelines in the movie and we’ll get to see what Keaton’s Dark Knight has been up to for the past few decades.

So, between Flashpoint Batman and now Keaton’s version of the hero, it sure sounds like The Flash could end up being DC’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, or their counterpart to Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Getting several Batmen together may even top the DC delights featured in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

After all, we’ve also heard whispers of Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight being involved in some way, too. And at this point, we wouldn’t rule out a few other surprising cameos, either, as Barry makes his way through the multiverse in what’s now shaping up to be a very important, and very exciting project, for the studio. Watch this space for more.