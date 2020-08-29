Karl Urban Addresses Possible Return In Judge Dredd TV Show

It no doubt grows tiresome for actors on the publicity trail being asked the same questions over and over again for years, and in the case of Harrison Ford and Star Wars, decades. While Ford’s complete lack of interest in fielding questions about Han Solo has long since become the stuff of legend, there are plenty more names who are going to have to get used to a familiar line of questioning.

Having recently departed their career-defining roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are never going to be able to conduct an interview for the rest of their lives that doesn’t involve at least one mention of Iron Man and Captain America, respectively.

The two should take their cues from Hugh Jackman, though, with the actor happy to talk about his tenure as Wolverine despite also making it very clear that he’s well and truly retired as the mutton-chopped mutant. Another name that springs to mind is Karl Urban, who’s spent almost a decade being repeatedly asked about the chances of a return as Judge Dredd, and every time he answers the question, the 48 year-old makes it abundantly clear that he’d still love to reprise the role.

In a recent interview to promote the upcoming second season of Amazon’s smash hit series The Boys, Urban was inevitably posed questions about Judge Dredd, and he made it clear that one phone call is all it would take for him to consider whatever offer came his way.

“Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories. There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe. I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands. And if I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there, because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that’d be fantastic and for whatever reason, and there are many, if it doesn’t happen, then I wish them the best, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”

At this point, if the Mega-City One series goes ahead, it would be foolish to cast anyone other than Urban as Judge Dredd given both his obvious passion for the character and the desire from the fans to see him play the role once again. But for now, we’ll just have to sit tight and wait and see what happens.