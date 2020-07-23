Watch: Hugh Jackman Shows Us He Can Still Go Full Wolverine

It doesn’t matter what he goes on to accomplish in his career, Hugh Jackman is going to be asked about Wolverine for the rest of his days. After playing the character for close to two decades and establishing his take as the adamantium-boned mutant as perhaps the single most iconic performance in the history of the comic book genre, he’ll never escape Logan’s shadow.

Despite reiterating on numerous occasions that his time in the role is over, there’s nonetheless been constant speculation that the 51 year-old has an open offer from Marvel Studios to appear as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if just for a brief cameo. Fans would love to see the actor interact with some of the MCU’s biggest names, and Jackman himself has openly lamented the fact that Disney’s purchase of Fox didn’t happen sooner so that he would have had the chance to do it.

Joaquin Phoenix may have gotten sick of discussing Joker in a matter of months, but even after 20 years, it seems Jackman is more than happy to talk about his career-defining role, which is just as well because it inevitably comes up in every interview he does. The Greatest Showman star admitted as much himself when he posted a clip on social media showing that he can still embody Wolverine’s feral nature when asked, and you can check it out below.

Of course, Hugh Jackman has a reputation for being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, so it isn’t like he’ll refuse to do anything Wolverine-related just because he’s heard the same questions a thousand times before. And while Marvel Studios would probably be better off leaving the character out of their upcoming reboot entirely, Logan’s former custodian might secretly be hoping that someone else takes up the mantle just so that he can finally stop talking about it.