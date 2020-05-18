Hugh Jackman Reportedly Open To Wolverine Cameo, But Not Playing Role Full-Time

When the X-Men finally get around to being rebooted once more and introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio’s best bet would be to leave Wolverine out of it entirely. Virtually every other major character in the franchise found themselves the subject of a reinvention at least once during Fox’s time at the helm of the franchise, but Hugh Jackman’s iconic portrayal of Logan was untouchable.

Any actor that inherited the claws and muttonchops to follow in Jackman’s footsteps would face an impossible task, with their every move being scrutinized by fans and compared and contrasted to the previous portrayal of the adamantium-infused mutant, which would inevitably make the role something of a poisoned chalice for whoever would be brave enough to take it on.

Despite Jackman reiterating on numerous occasions that his time as Wolverine is over, there’s nonetheless been constant speculation that he could be convinced to return one more time, especially after he admitted that he would have loved the opportunity to play in the MCU sandbox. We recently revealed that the 51 year-old had reportedly declined the opportunity to reprise his career-defining role under Kevin Feige’s stewardship, but we’ve now heard that a brief cameo appearance isn’t entirely out of the question.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, both of which were correct – while Jackman definitely isn’t interested in a full-time return as Wolverine, he does remain open to the idea of popping up for a surprise appearance or two in order to fulfill the long-held wishes of fans to see Logan in the MCU.

With the doors of the multiverse set to be blown off their hinges in Phase Four, seeing Jackman’s Wolverine show up for even a second or two as an alternate version of the hero would no doubt send the internet into meltdown, especially if he were to appear in Deadpool 3 for a meta showdown opposite his online arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. For now, it’s just nice to know that he isn’t ruling out a cameo and hopefully, Marvel will find a way to get him involved.