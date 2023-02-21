Fans are even suggesting ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ rejects for James Gunn’s DCU

Fans think James Gunn ought to revisit some missed opportunities from Guardians of the Galaxy as he forms a new constellation of superheroes for the DCU.

The discussion arose in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, where a Redditor published an image gallery of some of the actors who either passed or were passed over for parts in Guardians of the Galaxy, asking which roles they might play if Gunn cast them today.

The would-be Guardians of the Galaxy stars include some of the finest entertainers in the industry. Some declined juicy roles in the franchise, while others auditioned and didn’t get the part. Amanda Seyfried passed on Gamora, and the role went to Zoë Saldana. Matthew McConaughey passed on Ego, and acting legend Kurt Russell took the part instead. Rege Jean-Page and George McKay read for Adam Warlock, a part won by Will Poulter. Countless actors auditioned to play Star-Lord, including Eddie Redmayne, Joel Edgerton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jack Huston, Jim Sturgess, John Gallagher Jr., and Chris Lowell. Isaiah Mustafa auditioned for Drax, but the part went to Dave Bautista.

One Redditor suggested Mustafa or Jean-Page for the role of Mr. Terrific, pointing out that Gunn hinted at including the character in the DCU. They also thought that Redmayne would be a solid choice for Riddler.

After viewing the gallery, another Redditor felt relieved that Chris Pratt got the part of Star-Lord.

Yet another Redditor opined that Matthew McConaughey could play an older version of Jonathan Kent. However, rumor has it that McConaughey is set to star in a spin-off of the hit series Yellowstone so he may not be available for a while.

It’s a fascinating selection of acting talent, and there’s no doubt each performer would bring something unique to the table. It will be exciting to see who Gunn ultimately chooses to play the superheroes and supervillains under his tenure.