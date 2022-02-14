Fans are freaking out over Professor Xavier in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer

It’s Superbowl Sunday and, not only do sports fans have got things to celebrate, but MCU fans are in a frenzy over a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer gives fans the most in-depth look to date on the film as well as confirms some rumors of new characters that are set to join the MCU fold.

Many Marvel fans who have seen the trailer are buzzing after hearing a familiar voice speak to Strange midway through the trailer. The voice appears to be Sir Patrick Stewart back in his iconic X-Men role of Professor Xavier.

Making his debut as the character back in the first X-Men movie in 2000, Stewart appears set to reprise the role once again for Multiverse of Madness as the X-Men characters finally begin to make their way into the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

The footage in the trailer lines up with that which we reported back in October of 2021 when the concept art for the film leaked depicting Strange in handcuffs being walked by Ultron robots to see Professor X.

As you’d expect with a reveal of this magnitude, fans have erupted in anticipation online. Take a look at some of what fans had to say.

CHARLES XAVIER IS BACK Y’ALL I’M SCREAMING#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/oyYxpzBPcV — marti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd ⁷ (@IR0NLANG) February 13, 2022

PATRICK STEWART IS BACK AS CHARLES XAVIER LET'S GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/Ie8XOV4FPC — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) February 13, 2022

ultron bots taking strange to charles xavier what is going on pic.twitter.com/ESGJErzlO5 — mari (@loverrycore) February 13, 2022

XAVIER’S VOICE MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/TxfiTDS41X — adri (@natswhistle) February 13, 2022

WAS THAT CHARLES XAVIER ?! I CANT MOVE pic.twitter.com/vKYGYGO2my — chae 🧚‍♀️ (@FxntyJoon) February 13, 2022

IF CHARLES XAVIER IS IN #MultiverseOfMadness LET'S PRAY FOR MAGNETO TOO pic.twitter.com/tpQ1fHJEqW — cris (@wntrwidow) February 13, 2022

While this trailer has got fans extremely excited for the film there is still a little while to wait before they can see it for themselves along with all the secrets it has to offer. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launched in cinemas on May 6.