‘Leaked’ Concept Art Seemingly Confirms Professor X, Ultron Bots For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been rumored to include a whole lot of old and new characters in the MCU. Since the film’s announcement, plenty of names have been attached to the project with some confirmed and others simply just rumor.

Earlier today we covered reports that Ultron-Bots would be appearing in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel in the Multiverse of Madness. Since these reports aired, concept art from the film’s production has reportedly leaked seemingly confirming both the Ultron-Bots appearance, but also the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier.

Vazou uma imagem de Doutor Estranho 2, nela, podemos ver dois Ultron bots que capturaram Stephen Strange e o trouxeram para o professor Xavier do Patrick Stewart, que está ao lado do Barão Mordo

In the “leaked” concept art shared by Twitter user Mundo Geek we can see Strange handcuffed being escorted by two Ultron-Bots to Professor Xavior who has another man stood next to him. Given the stature and outfitting of this individual it is believed to be Baron Mordo, however, nothing to this can be confirmed given the angle of the image.

Right now, the authenticity of this concept art is unknown but it appears to be stamped with a logo for the film and a “for Internal use only” watermark. If this is accurate the eye color of the Ultron-Bots could be another key factor in the film taken from Marvel’s What If…?

When Zola takes control of the Ultron sentry in the animated series the eyes turn green which they are also seen to be in this concept art and while nothing of the kind has been confirmed, the two appearances could be connected.

We’ll likely hear and see a whole lot more rumors rise between now and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming out in March of 2022 and while not all will be true, they do include plenty of unique ideas.