Fans are going crazy for our first look at the MCU’s totally reimagined Atlanteans

Move over, Aquaman, the MCU is about to introduce its own version of Atlantis. As Marvelites know, Namor the Sub-Mariner is the king of the underwater kingdom in the House of Ideas’ universe, and we’re pretty sure he’ll make his live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the studio has yet to officially confirm this, however, some brand-new merch art reveals our first look at a different Atlantean character — unveiling the merpeople’s reimagined design in the process.
Specifically, this merch art offers a tease at how the Atlantean supervillain Attuma will appear in Wakanda Forever. You might not think that folks would be hyped by the D-list comic book foe, but actually they’re getting seriously stoked to see the Atlanteans swim onto screens in the sequel as it seems Marvel has managed to find a wholly original take on them that should leave DC’s Atlanteans in the dust (or bubbles).
Attuma’s breathing mask is an interesting detail…
… And that hammerhead skull goes hard.
Why so blue, Attuma?
Namor nation, now is your time.
Many fans are praising the influence of Aztec culture on the Atlanteans.
It really means a lot to some people.
We need Namor and Namora next.
The Aztec flavor of Attuma’s armor adds up with what we’ve already inferred about Wakanda Forever‘s depiction of Namor. Narcos: New Mexico‘s Tenoch Huerta is believed to be playing the anti-hero and he’s revealed that he learned to speak Mayan for his role in the Marvel film. If you’re wondering if Namor will also be blue, though, that’s unlikely to be the case. Attuma’s different skin tone is due to him belonging to the rival Atlantean tribe, the Skarka.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes a splash on cinema screens this Nov. 11.