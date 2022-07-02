Fans are going crazy for our first look at the MCU’s totally reimagined Atlanteans

Move over, Aquaman, the MCU is about to introduce its own version of Atlantis. As Marvelites know, Namor the Sub-Mariner is the king of the underwater kingdom in the House of Ideas’ universe, and we’re pretty sure he’ll make his live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the studio has yet to officially confirm this, however, some brand-new merch art reveals our first look at a different Atlantean character ⁠— unveiling the merpeople’s reimagined design in the process.

Specifically, this merch art offers a tease at how the Atlantean supervillain Attuma will appear in Wakanda Forever. You might not think that folks would be hyped by the D-list comic book foe, but actually they’re getting seriously stoked to see the Atlanteans swim onto screens in the sequel as it seems Marvel has managed to find a wholly original take on them that should leave DC’s Atlanteans in the dust (or bubbles).

He actually looks pretty damn cool! https://t.co/ow60j7SJdT — Protocol 36 (@protocol_36) July 2, 2022

No easy feat.

Oh fuck they made Attuma cool https://t.co/r3FO2CtRLT — Red Has a Score to Settle (@RedLReviews) July 2, 2022

Attuma’s breathing mask is an interesting detail…

oh artificial breathing mask for them above water this movie looks good https://t.co/5Zgq00u6H3 — taurean. (@ComicsWithT) July 2, 2022

… And that hammerhead skull goes hard.

wait that’s a hammerhead shark’s skull as his headpiece! BRO https://t.co/fL4MBtjQAz — ‎ 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗢 (@adrianchez_) July 2, 2022

Why so blue, Attuma?

Did not think Attuma would be blue in the movie wow https://t.co/Q5J6EnHfEi — Stevie ||MCU|| (@StevoHewittt) July 2, 2022

Namor nation, now is your time.

I don’t think I hav ever been more hyped in my life than for this movie omfg https://t.co/XvhjHDN91e — fulcrum.quake (@Soprano_CQ) July 2, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The Way of Water.

Are you sure this isn't Avatar 2 concept art https://t.co/Vn0aIfxCrh — CHEF 🗝️ PEMDAS expert (@duh1011) July 2, 2022

Many fans are praising the influence of Aztec culture on the Atlanteans.

I like the Aztec vibes the Atlanteans are giving https://t.co/U7ALYSE4yw — Callsign: Panther (@_HenryO_) July 2, 2022

It really means a lot to some people.

The Aztec/Mesoamerican influences in this design are giving me life. I can’t believe I am finally getting to see small pieces of my culture on the big screen this year. https://t.co/GHYFa2xsTc — John Cena please follow me back (@senpaisenseii) July 2, 2022

We need Namor and Namora next.

Need them to go ahead and reveal the Namor and Namora designs pic.twitter.com/pQY2Ffryiv — Zay 2x (@DiscussingFill) July 2, 2022

The Aztec flavor of Attuma’s armor adds up with what we’ve already inferred about Wakanda Forever‘s depiction of Namor. Narcos: New Mexico‘s Tenoch Huerta is believed to be playing the anti-hero and he’s revealed that he learned to speak Mayan for his role in the Marvel film. If you’re wondering if Namor will also be blue, though, that’s unlikely to be the case. Attuma’s different skin tone is due to him belonging to the rival Atlantean tribe, the Skarka.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes a splash on cinema screens this Nov. 11.