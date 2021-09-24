Fans Are Going Crazy Over Chris Pratt As Mario In New Animated Film

Nintendo held their highly anticipated Nintendo Direct presentation and amongst some new game titles and DLC additions to current games, one announcement stole the show and that was the voice cast for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film set to launch late in 2022.

Amongst the announced cast there were a plethora of household names from Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. But their choice was Mario was the name that stole the show.

Voicing Mario in the film set for launch December 21st, 2022, will be Chris Pratt. While not the most strange casting with Pratt’s experience voice acting, fans have been going wild with memes since its announcement. Here’s what they had to say.

First Look at Mario and Yoshi in Super Mario Bros. (2022) pic.twitter.com/zskHGVTNH0 — 🦇 Chebi 🎩 | ❓0❓❓ (@MrChebi) September 23, 2021

Finding out that Chris Pratt is gonna be Mario is the exact opposite feeling of finding out Idris Elba is Knuckles — Ghoul Lord (@pppondi) September 23, 2021

chris pratt and charlie day on december 21st, 2022 pic.twitter.com/OJCMpDNm1G — 🤖 Piku 🔥 LESBIAN ARC (Comms OPEN) (@pikuselu) September 23, 2021

Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. pic.twitter.com/SRYjIRgfjI — Lucina(Hiatus)🦋🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@LucinaDraws) September 23, 2021

imagine Chris Pratt doing this pic.twitter.com/Uo8xqHvLDI — cowboy bibimbap 🍓🥛 (@wisalallen) September 23, 2021

Reaction to Chris Pratt as Mario 😭 pic.twitter.com/Vr7EQhrHCl — Kelp (@KeIpyyyy) September 23, 2021

THIS IS THE BIGGEST SHITPOST IVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE CHRIS PRATT IS MARIO LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/H11ymbuEub — PRIN❌E (@PrinxeShirai) September 23, 2021

tfw you're kidnapped from Chris Pratt by Jack Black pic.twitter.com/nEHDX0VrIo — David M Willis! (@damnyouwillis) September 23, 2021

Mario movie looks great pic.twitter.com/KguW1ardVK — Panda (@PandaGlobal) September 23, 2021

Mario after hearing that Peach is in another castle pic.twitter.com/zVhoaJsVte — Luminary 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TrannyFoxGirl) September 23, 2021

The film is a venture between Universal and Nintendo with producer and Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri onboard. While the cast may not have been your first pick for their roles, with their proven track records it’s sure it be well worth the watch when it hits theatres late in 2022.