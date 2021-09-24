Fans Are Going Crazy Over Chris Pratt As Mario In New Animated Film
Nintendo held their highly anticipated Nintendo Direct presentation and amongst some new game titles and DLC additions to current games, one announcement stole the show and that was the voice cast for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film set to launch late in 2022.
Amongst the announced cast there were a plethora of household names from Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. But their choice was Mario was the name that stole the show.
Voicing Mario in the film set for launch December 21st, 2022, will be Chris Pratt. While not the most strange casting with Pratt’s experience voice acting, fans have been going wild with memes since its announcement. Here’s what they had to say.
The film is a venture between Universal and Nintendo with producer and Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri onboard. While the cast may not have been your first pick for their roles, with their proven track records it’s sure it be well worth the watch when it hits theatres late in 2022.